Killeen Chamber of Commerce host it's annual seminar to help educate food service community

The city of Killeen Chamber of Commerce held its annual F.O.G seminar on how to keep fats, oils and grease out of the sewer system. The seminar was held at the Central Texas Workforce Center and is designed to help educate the food service community on how to keep their discharge of sewer within compliance.

