Jury decides Dylann Roof should be pu...

Jury decides Dylann Roof should be put to death for church shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Jury decides Dylann Roof should be put to death for church shoot - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Roof was found guilty in the deaths of nine people in the June 17, 2015, shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church. A jury deliberated for about two hours before deciding Dylann Roof, 22, should face the death penalty in the June 17, 2015, shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr Analyst 1,017
Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12) Mon Tammy 23
Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09) Jan 9 Warcorps 27
1 st Armored Division (May '09) Jan 2 Evan 44
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Jan 2 just wanted to know 271
Cory Howard Dec 20 Citizen 1
9 and N FM 116 Intersection Dec '16 Scorpion 2
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,544 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC