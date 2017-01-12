Jury decides Dylann Roof should be put to death for church shooting
Jury decides Dylann Roof should be put to death for church shoot - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Roof was found guilty in the deaths of nine people in the June 17, 2015, shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church. A jury deliberated for about two hours before deciding Dylann Roof, 22, should face the death penalty in the June 17, 2015, shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Analyst
|1,017
|Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12)
|Mon
|Tammy
|23
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 9
|Warcorps
|27
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Evan
|44
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jan 2
|just wanted to know
|271
|Cory Howard
|Dec 20
|Citizen
|1
|9 and N FM 116 Intersection
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC