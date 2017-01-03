Journal: Dylann Roof has no regrets, not sorry for Emanuel AME killings
Journal: Dylann Roof has no regrets, not sorry for Emanuel AME k - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Roof was found guilty in the deaths of Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41; Cynthia Hurd, 54; Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Evan
|44
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jan 2
|just wanted to know
|271
|Cory Howard
|Dec 20
|Citizen
|1
|9 and N FM 116 Intersection
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|2
|raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|62
|selling food stamps
|Nov '16
|stranded
|2
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC