Inauguration Day weather may have once led to president's death - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen In 1841, President William H. Harrison died a month after taking the oath of office, a death some historians blamed on cold, wet weather. - Inauguration Day weather, historically cold in Washington, DC, may have had a role in changing the course of American history by contributing to the death of a president.

