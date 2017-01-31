Immigration ban: At UI, 'this we will not abide'

As hundreds of campus protesters marched against the Trump administration's new travel ban Monday, University of Illinois officials said they've created a new working group on immigration to deal with fallout from the president's executive orders. More than 150 students and scholars at the Urbana campus are potentially affected by Friday's executive order, which restricts immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries for 90 days, suspends refugee admission for 120 days and bars all Syrian refugees indefinitely.

