Home prices in Killeen and Temple are declining year after year Read Story Katie Grovatt
Home prices in Killeen and Temple are decreasing significantly month after month according to a leading global property information group. CoreLogic released its monthly home price index report Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|13 hr
|Evan
|44
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|19 hr
|just wanted to know
|271
|Cory Howard
|Dec 20
|Citizen
|1
|9 and N FM 116 Intersection
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|2
|raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|62
|selling food stamps
|Nov '16
|stranded
|2
|f..k buddy
|Nov '16
|eightinchesoffun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC