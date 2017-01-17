Hillary Clinton, Al Gore will share awkward inaugural moment
Hillary Clinton, Al Gore will share awkward inaugural moment - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen George W. Bush is sworn in as the 43rd president outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2001. Al Gore, far right, watches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Satisfied Customer
|28
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09)
|Jan 17
|otherdog
|24
|Need. female for erotic detailing
|Jan 16
|nudedetailing
|1
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|Jan 16
|Firehunter
|74
|Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12)
|Jan 9
|Tammy
|23
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Evan
|44
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC