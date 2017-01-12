Hawaii Pa'u Riders represent Hawaii in large Texas equestrian parade

Hawaii Pa'u Riders represent islands in large Texas equestrian p - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Hawaii Pau riders represented the culture of the islands in the 2017 All Western Day Parade in Dallas Fort Worth, TX For the first time in history, pau riders from Hawaii participated in one of the largest equestrian parades in the nation. Layered in the colors and flowers of the islands, 16 pau riders from the islands rode in the Western Day Parade in Dallas Fort Worth Texas, Saturday.

