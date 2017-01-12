Hawaii Pa'u Riders represent Hawaii in large Texas equestrian parade
Hawaii Pa'u Riders represent islands in large Texas equestrian p - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Hawaii Pau riders represented the culture of the islands in the 2017 All Western Day Parade in Dallas Fort Worth, TX For the first time in history, pau riders from Hawaii participated in one of the largest equestrian parades in the nation. Layered in the colors and flowers of the islands, 16 pau riders from the islands rode in the Western Day Parade in Dallas Fort Worth Texas, Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|New Resident
|1,034
|Need. female for erotic detailing
|7 hr
|nudedetailing
|1
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|Firehunter
|74
|Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12)
|Jan 9
|Tammy
|23
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 9
|Warcorps
|27
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Evan
|44
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jan 2
|just wanted to know
|271
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC