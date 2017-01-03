Free Christmas tree recycling offered first weekend of Jan.
Is your Christmas tree dwindling down into this first week of 2017? If so, there's a tree recycling event in Killeen this weekend. You can bring your Christmas tree to the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South W.S. Young Drive Saturday Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. City staff along with "Keep Killeen Beautiful" will be on site to recycle your live tree into mulch free of charge.
