Free Christmas tree recycling offered first weekend of Jan.

Is your Christmas tree dwindling down into this first week of 2017? If so, there's a tree recycling event in Killeen this weekend. You can bring your Christmas tree to the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South W.S. Young Drive Saturday Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. City staff along with "Keep Killeen Beautiful" will be on site to recycle your live tree into mulch free of charge.

