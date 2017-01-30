Fort Hood host it's first VETS Court Graduation ceremony
Fort Hood held a very special graduation in honor of three veterans who were the first to finish a new VETS program they now offer. The graduation was held at the III Corps Headquarters Building and had the support of Fort Hood leaders and Killeen City Council members.
