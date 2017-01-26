Family who lost toddler, newborn in a...

Family who lost toddler, newborn in an accident is expecting twins

Family who lost toddler, newborn in an accident is expecting twi - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Hadley and Gentry Eddings lost their 2-and-a-half-year-old son Dobbs and newborn Reed in a multi-car accident in May 2015 at the intersection of Highway 17 and Sloop Point Road in Pender County. A family who lost their two sons in a car accident nearly two years ago is now expecting twins this summer.

