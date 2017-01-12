Copperas Cove High to host TMEA band ...

Copperas Cove High to host TMEA band clinic this weekend

The Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas County High School will host the 2017 Texas Music Educators Association Region 8 High School Band Clinic and Concerts this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14. The annual event will feature band students from all around Central Texas who auditioned on Dec. 3 and placed highly enough in their respective instrument group to fill a chair in one of these four regional bands: Freshman Band, Concert Band, Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony. Guest conductors for the four Region 8 Bands include prestigious composer Robert W. Smith.

