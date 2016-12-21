Computer outage at customs causing tr...

Computer outage at customs causing traveler backlog at US airports

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Computer outage at customs causing traveler backlog at US airpor - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Customs locations at airports around the country were dealing with a computer outage Monday night, according to several airports, including Los Angeles International and Miami International. Customs locations at airports around the country were dealing with a computer outage Monday night, according to several airports, including Los Angeles International and Miami International.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1 st Armored Division (May '09) 21 hr Evan 44
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Mon just wanted to know 271
Cory Howard Dec 20 Citizen 1
9 and N FM 116 Intersection Dec '16 Scorpion 2
raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11) Dec '16 Scorpion 62
selling food stamps Nov '16 stranded 2
f..k buddy Nov '16 eightinchesoffun 1
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. South Korea
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,675 • Total comments across all topics: 277,575,541

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC