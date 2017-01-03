Cleanup begins in wake of severe storms that kill 5 in South
Cleanup begins in wake of severe storms that kill 5 in South - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen . Emergency crews gather at the scene after a storm ripped through a mobile home killing several people in Rehobeth, Ala., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Mon
|Evan
|44
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Mon
|just wanted to know
|271
|Cory Howard
|Dec 20
|Citizen
|1
|9 and N FM 116 Intersection
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|2
|raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|62
|selling food stamps
|Nov '16
|stranded
|2
|f..k buddy
|Nov '16
|eightinchesoffun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC