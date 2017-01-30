Blaze razes house, burns land; at least 5 fires in Bowie County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A man was burning brush when the fire got out of control the afternoon of Jan. 30, authorities say. The blaze razed a house and burned 2-3 acres of land in Bowie County, Texas.

