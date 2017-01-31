Bars are saving women in danger one shot at a time
Thanks to social media, the Angel Shot concept has made its way around the world, and now, bars in Central Texas are catching on. Waitresses at Tilted Kilt in Killeen are glad to know they're now able to secretly help get people out of potentially dangerous situations.
