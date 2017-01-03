Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo to be closed after storm damage - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen According to the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo's Twitter account, the zoo will be closed for at least a week after structural damage following severe storms moving though our area on Monday, January 2. Photo: Twitter According to the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo's Twitter account, the zoo will be closed for at least a week after structural damage following severe storms moving though our area on Monday, January 2. Photo: Twitter The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is forced to close its doors to visitors for at least one week after suffering extensive damage from Monday's severe weather.

