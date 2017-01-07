A good man': Ronald L. Olson enjoys tackling challenges
Ronald L. Olson has spent the last seven months looking for what will likely be his final stint at the helm of a city. Olson walked away from the top job in Corpus Christi, a city of roughly 316,000, in May after the city had to issue three boil water notices in a 10-month period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12)
|9 hr
|Graczze
|22
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Evan
|44
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jan 2
|just wanted to know
|271
|Cory Howard
|Dec 20
|Citizen
|1
|9 and N FM 116 Intersection
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|2
|selling food stamps
|Nov '16
|stranded
|2
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC