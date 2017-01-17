8 injured in shooting at King celebration in Miami
The incident took place near a park bearing the name of the civil rights leader. KWWL reports that five of the eight injured are youth, adding that gunfire rang out after a MLK Day parade near the site of a festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|PhartSiphoned
|1,048
|Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|otherdog
|24
|Need. female for erotic detailing
|Mon
|nudedetailing
|1
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Firehunter
|74
|Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12)
|Jan 9
|Tammy
|23
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 9
|Warcorps
|27
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Evan
|44
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC