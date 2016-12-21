Woman charged with kidnapping Kilgore College Rangerette bonds out of jail
Woman charged with kidnapping Kilgore College Rangerette bonds o - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Nancy Alice Motes, 57, was arrested by the Longview Police Department. The Kilgore woman was booked into the Rusk County Jail on an aggravated kidnapping charge on Friday.
