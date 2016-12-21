Woman charged with kidnapping Kilgore...

Woman charged with kidnapping Kilgore College Rangerette bonds out of jail

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Woman charged with kidnapping Kilgore College Rangerette bonds o - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Nancy Alice Motes, 57, was arrested by the Longview Police Department. The Kilgore woman was booked into the Rusk County Jail on an aggravated kidnapping charge on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1 st Armored Division (May '09) 5 hr Evan 44
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) 12 hr just wanted to know 271
Cory Howard Dec 20 Citizen 1
9 and N FM 116 Intersection Dec '16 Scorpion 2
raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11) Dec '16 Scorpion 62
selling food stamps Nov '16 stranded 2
f..k buddy Nov '16 eightinchesoffun 1
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,388 • Total comments across all topics: 277,556,354

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC