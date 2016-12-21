Vidor pharmacy owner pleads guilty in...

Vidor pharmacy owner pleads guilty in drug referral scheme

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Valley Morning Star

Federal prosecutors say the part-owner of a Southeast Texas pharmacy has pleaded guilty to federal bribery and tax charges in a health care kickbacks scheme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cory Howard Dec 20 Citizen 1
1 st Armored Division (May '09) Dec 8 SmokinJoe 43
9 and N FM 116 Intersection Dec 2 Scorpion 2
raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11) Dec 2 Scorpion 62
selling food stamps Nov '16 stranded 2
f..k buddy Nov '16 eightinchesoffun 1
Two white guys in search of ebony girl or asian... (Oct '12) Nov '16 eightinchesoffun 20
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,340 • Total comments across all topics: 277,476,203

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC