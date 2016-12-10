Sergeant throws surprise party -
There's nothing under Billy Hammonds' Christmas tree that will made him any happier than the gift he received on Wednesday - a surprise visit from his daughter, whom he believed was 4,500 miles away. Hammonds was having a normal day working at Southeastern Medical Park as a registered nurse when he walked down the hall to see a visitor.
