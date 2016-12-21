Salvation Army pushes to raise funds ...

Salvation Army pushes to raise funds for emergency shelter

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Salvation Army pushes to raise funds for emergency shelter - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The Salvation Army in Waco ends their Red Kettle Campaign in a few days, but the charity is still tens of thousands of dollars away from meeting their goal to cover the loss of funds for their emergency shelter. A new government mandate required the charity to remove their $190,000 Continuum of Care Grant from their shelter budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cory Howard Dec 20 Citizen 1
1 st Armored Division (May '09) Dec 8 SmokinJoe 43
9 and N FM 116 Intersection Dec 2 Scorpion 2
raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11) Dec 2 Scorpion 62
selling food stamps Nov 28 stranded 2
f..k buddy Nov 27 eightinchesoffun 1
Two white guys in search of ebony girl or asian... (Oct '12) Nov 26 eightinchesoffun 20
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,163

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC