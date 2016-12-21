Salvation Army pushes to raise funds for emergency shelter - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The Salvation Army in Waco ends their Red Kettle Campaign in a few days, but the charity is still tens of thousands of dollars away from meeting their goal to cover the loss of funds for their emergency shelter. A new government mandate required the charity to remove their $190,000 Continuum of Care Grant from their shelter budget.

