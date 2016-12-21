Randall County firefighters getting extra help from 2 furry companions
Randall County firefighters getting extra help from 2 furry comp - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Randall County Fire Stations #1 and #2 each have a pup to help their men and women relieve stress after tough calls or training. Though the pair are not trained therapy dogs, firefighters say these two really do play a big role at the stations.
