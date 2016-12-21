Randall County firefighters getting e...

Randall County firefighters getting extra help from 2 furry companions

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Randall County firefighters getting extra help from 2 furry comp - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Randall County Fire Stations #1 and #2 each have a pup to help their men and women relieve stress after tough calls or training. Though the pair are not trained therapy dogs, firefighters say these two really do play a big role at the stations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cory Howard Dec 20 Citizen 1
1 st Armored Division (May '09) Dec 8 SmokinJoe 43
9 and N FM 116 Intersection Dec 2 Scorpion 2
raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11) Dec 2 Scorpion 62
selling food stamps Nov 28 stranded 2
f..k buddy Nov '16 eightinchesoffun 1
Two white guys in search of ebony girl or asian... (Oct '12) Nov '16 eightinchesoffun 20
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,409 • Total comments across all topics: 277,412,513

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC