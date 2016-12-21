Police departments establish Safe Internet Exchange Zones
With the holidays just around the corner, lots of people are trying to make a little bit of spending money by selling items from their home. The Belton Police Department encourages its residents to make all online exchanges at their Safe Internet Exchange Zone.
