Nacogdoches law firm provides Christmas cheer to children who lo - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Santa was called in by Badders Law Firm to provide gifts for the children and cousins of Erika Castrejon. Erika was killed in a car wreck in November.
