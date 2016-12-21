Killeen Friends In Crisis shelter almost full - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The Friends In Crisis Shelter in Killeen has 78 beds, and lately, they've steadily housed more than 70 clients a night. Food and shelter are something everyone needs to survive, and 35-year-old Darryl Cole said without Friends and Crisis he wouldn't have that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.