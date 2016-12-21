Hard freeze warning in effect for a portion of East Texas - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for a portion of East Texas due to very cold temperatures forecast for Sunday night/Monday morning. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for a portion of East Texas due to very cold temperatures forecast for Sunday night/Monday morning.

