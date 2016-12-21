Expert says credit score should be top New Year's resolution
Expert says credit score should be top New Year's resolution - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen "Once you start getting behind you start slow pays, that can drop a credit score up to 50 points after just one, so that's how people get in these binds," Eachus said. . "Credit is everything, you can't get a home without good credit, you can get a vehicle but you're looking at, it's all about rates it's all about how much money you can save," Landmark Credit Repair counselor Rebecca Eachus said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory Howard
|Dec 20
|Citizen
|1
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Dec 8
|SmokinJoe
|43
|9 and N FM 116 Intersection
|Dec 2
|Scorpion
|2
|raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11)
|Dec 2
|Scorpion
|62
|selling food stamps
|Nov 28
|stranded
|2
|f..k buddy
|Nov '16
|eightinchesoffun
|1
|Two white guys in search of ebony girl or asian... (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|eightinchesoffun
|20
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC