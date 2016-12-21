Christmas Eve shopping due to recent return from oversea deployment
Christmas Eve shopping due to recent return from oversea deploym - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Some shoppers said they had just been outright lazy until now while others had finally been told what their friends and family wanted for Christmas. "Well actually, we're in the Army Reserves and just got back from deployment overseas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory Howard
|Dec 20
|Citizen
|1
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Dec 8
|SmokinJoe
|43
|9 and N FM 116 Intersection
|Dec 2
|Scorpion
|2
|raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11)
|Dec 2
|Scorpion
|62
|selling food stamps
|Nov 28
|stranded
|2
|f..k buddy
|Nov '16
|eightinchesoffun
|1
|Two white guys in search of ebony girl or asian... (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|eightinchesoffun
|20
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC