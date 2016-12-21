Body-cam video shows teen disarmed by...

Body-cam video shows teen disarmed by parents at school

Tuesday Dec 20

Body-cam video shows teen disarmed by parents at school - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen In the video, a man - possibly the father - pulls a box of ammunition out of the 15-year-old's backpack and adds it to a pile of two guns and shotgun shells on the floor of the Bountiful, UT, junior high. BOUNTIFUL, UT - Police body-camera video shows the first officer racing to respond to a teen armed with two guns at a junior high school.

