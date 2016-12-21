Bill Gates delivers trove of gifts through Reddit exchange - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Reddit user Aerrix posted several pictures on Reddit and Imgur of gifts she received from Gates, including an Xbox, an NES classic, movies and even a gift for her dog. The package was full of video game swag and includes a pair of Zelda mittens, a matching set for her dog, a sword and a Zelda picture frame with a photoshopped picture of Gates and Aerrix inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.