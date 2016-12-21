Bill Gates delivers trove of gifts th...

Bill Gates delivers trove of gifts through Reddit exchange

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Bill Gates delivers trove of gifts through Reddit exchange - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Reddit user Aerrix posted several pictures on Reddit and Imgur of gifts she received from Gates, including an Xbox, an NES classic, movies and even a gift for her dog. The package was full of video game swag and includes a pair of Zelda mittens, a matching set for her dog, a sword and a Zelda picture frame with a photoshopped picture of Gates and Aerrix inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cory Howard Dec 20 Citizen 1
1 st Armored Division (May '09) Dec 8 SmokinJoe 43
9 and N FM 116 Intersection Dec 2 Scorpion 2
raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11) Dec 2 Scorpion 62
selling food stamps Nov 28 stranded 2
f..k buddy Nov 27 eightinchesoffun 1
Two white guys in search of ebony girl or asian... (Oct '12) Nov 26 eightinchesoffun 20
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,173

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC