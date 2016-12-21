Baby bald eagles are hatching on livestream - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The world is watching a YouTube livestream, waiting, waiting for the moment when two baby bald eagles hatch out of their eggs. Eagle mom Harriet and her mate M15 can detect the tiny movements within the eggs, and have kept steady parental watch in the past few days.

