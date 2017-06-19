Upward Bound program awarded $1.3M gr...

Upward Bound program awarded $1.3M grant to continue services through 2022

Congressman Louie Gohmert recently announced that Kilgore College's Upward Bound program will receive federal grants from the U.S. Department of Education totaling $1.28 million. The grant will provide funding for KC's Upward Bound program for the next five years, allowing KC to partner with 50 qualifying students each year from five area high school schools: Kilgore, Longview and Pine Tree.

