The ultimate guide to the Texas Shakespeare Festival
Being staged are Shakespeare's "Richard III" and "Much Ado About Nothing," the romantic "Cyrano de Bergerac," the musical "The Marvelous Wonderettes," an original play by festival Executive Director Raymond Caldwell called "Did You Hear Thunder?" and the premiere of "The Witch of Pickle Patch," a play for children. The festival was first presented in 1986 as Kilgore College's contribution to the Texas Sesquicentennial celebration.
