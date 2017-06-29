The ultimate guide to the Texas Shake...

The ultimate guide to the Texas Shakespeare Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Being staged are Shakespeare's "Richard III" and "Much Ado About Nothing," the romantic "Cyrano de Bergerac," the musical "The Marvelous Wonderettes," an original play by festival Executive Director Raymond Caldwell called "Did You Hear Thunder?" and the premiere of "The Witch of Pickle Patch," a play for children. The festival was first presented in 1986 as Kilgore College's contribution to the Texas Sesquicentennial celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kilgore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Vista College (Apr '12) Jun 10 TyshaT 31
Kevin Alexander? Jun 6 Same ole shii 6
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin Jun 4 ArrrgMatey 3
Gays in Liberty city!! May 30 bill 2
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May '17 Maestro Loco 129
janet nirmaier May '17 Missing family 1
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) May '17 DrKimberly Taylor 91
See all Kilgore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kilgore Forum Now

Kilgore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kilgore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Wildfires
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Kilgore, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,608 • Total comments across all topics: 282,118,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC