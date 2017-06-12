Smith County grand jury indicts 32 people on 37 felony offenses
A Smith County grand jury indicted 32 people on 37 felony charges, 15 state jail felonies, 16 third-degree felonies, five second-degree felonies and one first-degree felony. Jones was arrested by TJC police on April 22 and charged with the offenses of attempted sexual assault, a third-degree felony and sexual assault, a second-degree felony.
