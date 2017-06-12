Smith County grand jury indicts 32 pe...

Smith County grand jury indicts 32 people on 37 felony offenses

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

A Smith County grand jury indicted 32 people on 37 felony charges, 15 state jail felonies, 16 third-degree felonies, five second-degree felonies and one first-degree felony. Jones was arrested by TJC police on April 22 and charged with the offenses of attempted sexual assault, a third-degree felony and sexual assault, a second-degree felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kilgore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Vista College (Apr '12) Jun 10 TyshaT 31
Kevin Alexander? Jun 6 Same ole shii 6
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin Jun 4 ArrrgMatey 3
Gays in Liberty city!! May 30 bill 2
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May 25 Maestro Loco 129
janet nirmaier May 25 Missing family 1
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) May 21 DrKimberly Taylor 91
See all Kilgore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kilgore Forum Now

Kilgore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kilgore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Kilgore, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,183 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC