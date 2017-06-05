Newly reopened Theater in Kilgore part of restoration
In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 photo, restored lighting on the Texan is illuminated on the 73 year old theater's facade in downtown Kilgore, Texas. Ex-Kilgore Mayor Mickey Smith said he was 6-years-old when he saw his first motion picture stars at the Texan Theater in 1949.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Vista College (Apr '12)
|Sat
|TyshaT
|31
|Kevin Alexander?
|Jun 6
|Same ole shii
|6
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|Jun 4
|ArrrgMatey
|3
|Gays in Liberty city!!
|May 30
|bill
|2
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May 25
|Maestro Loco
|129
|janet nirmaier
|May 25
|Missing family
|1
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|May 21
|DrKimberly Taylor
|91
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC