Newly reopened Texan Theater in Kilgore part of restoration
Ex-Kilgore Mayor Mickey Smith said he was 6 years old when he saw his first motion picture stars at the Texan Theater in 1949. The Longview News-Journal reports Smith recently watched as the star that accents The Texan's facade lit up in downtown Kilgore for the first time in several decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Vista College (Apr '12)
|Jun 10
|TyshaT
|31
|Kevin Alexander?
|Jun 6
|Same ole shii
|6
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|Jun 4
|ArrrgMatey
|3
|Gays in Liberty city!!
|May 30
|bill
|2
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May '17
|Maestro Loco
|129
|janet nirmaier
|May '17
|Missing family
|1
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|May '17
|DrKimberly Taylor
|91
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC