Longview Fire Department: Electrical issue led to evacuations at Kilgore College-Longview
According to Longview Fire Department Chief Hank Hester, the issue was electrical in nature and stemmed from a floor plug that shorted out. Hester said the incident occurred in the Hendrix Center and the building was temporarily evacuated.
