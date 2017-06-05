Kilgore College twirlers, drum majors...

Kilgore College twirlers, drum majors chosen for 2017-18 school year

Kilgore College held tryouts May 27 for the KC Twirlers and selected five new twirlers for the 2017-18 school year. New twirlers are Morgan Turner from Whitehouse, Taylor Majors from Tatum, Haille Stephenson from Kilgore, Tricia Still from Kilgore and Morgan Moser from Hallsville.

