Kilgore College: Several thousand dol...

Kilgore College: Several thousand dollars in funds missing

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

Currently, less than $6,000 appear to be missing. The KC Police Department is working in consultation with the Gregg County District Attorney's Office and an external auditor as a coursle of due diligence to fully investigate this issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kilgore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Vista College (Apr '12) Jun 10 TyshaT 31
Kevin Alexander? Jun 6 Same ole shii 6
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin Jun 4 ArrrgMatey 3
Gays in Liberty city!! May 30 bill 2
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May '17 Maestro Loco 129
janet nirmaier May '17 Missing family 1
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) May '17 DrKimberly Taylor 91
See all Kilgore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kilgore Forum Now

Kilgore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kilgore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
 

Kilgore, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,122,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC