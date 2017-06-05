Hawkins, the 'Pancake Capital of Texa...

Hawkins, the 'Pancake Capital of Texas,' looks to TJC, others for reinvention

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

But their desire for financial independence proved stronger than concerns of uncertainty, so they started searching for a place to set up shop and found a diamond in the rough - in downtown Hawkins. "We found this building, it had been an old movie store," McWhorter said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kilgore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Vista College (Apr '12) Sat TyshaT 31
Kevin Alexander? Jun 6 Same ole shii 6
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin Jun 4 ArrrgMatey 3
Gays in Liberty city!! May 30 bill 2
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May 25 Maestro Loco 129
janet nirmaier May 25 Missing family 1
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) May 21 DrKimberly Taylor 91
See all Kilgore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kilgore Forum Now

Kilgore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kilgore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Kilgore, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,834 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC