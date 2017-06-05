Hawkins, the 'Pancake Capital of Texas,' looks to TJC, others for reinvention
But their desire for financial independence proved stronger than concerns of uncertainty, so they started searching for a place to set up shop and found a diamond in the rough - in downtown Hawkins. "We found this building, it had been an old movie store," McWhorter said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Vista College (Apr '12)
|Sat
|TyshaT
|31
|Kevin Alexander?
|Jun 6
|Same ole shii
|6
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|Jun 4
|ArrrgMatey
|3
|Gays in Liberty city!!
|May 30
|bill
|2
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May 25
|Maestro Loco
|129
|janet nirmaier
|May 25
|Missing family
|1
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|May 21
|DrKimberly Taylor
|91
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC