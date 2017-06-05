Free safety courses will be offered this summer by Risk Management Institute
The Risk Management Institute at Kilgore College will provide several free classes this summer that will help train and educate local employers, employees and the general public about proper workplace safety practices. All courses are free but advance registration is required.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
