Flood warnings issued for several ETX counties
NWS said that up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kevin Alexander?
|Jun 6
|Same ole shii
|6
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|Jun 4
|ArrrgMatey
|3
|Gays in Liberty city!!
|May 30
|bill
|2
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May 25
|Maestro Loco
|129
|janet nirmaier
|May 25
|Missing family
|1
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|May 21
|DrKimberly Taylor
|91
|Kilgore police searching for Walmart computer t... (Jun '14)
|May 13
|Truthseeker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC