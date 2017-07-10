A guide to the Texas Shakespeare Fest...

A guide to the Texas Shakespeare Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Lauren Ufkes and Christopher Bernard play characters in the children play he Witch of Pickle Patch.The play makes its debut at the Texas Shakespeare Festival. The Texas Shakespeare Festival takes place June 28 to July 30, 2017, at Kilgore College Van Cliburn Auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kilgore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone remember The Monterrey House or Pizza Pl... (Aug '11) Jul 7 George Satterwhite 14
craig and melanie ware Jul 6 employee 11
Jessica Dawson Martin is having an affair with... (May '16) Jul 5 loserville 17
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin Jul 3 The things I know 5
drug addicted pregnancy Jul 2 Spectator 21
Review: Vista College (Apr '12) Jun '17 TyshaT 31
Kevin Alexander? Jun '17 Same ole shii 6
See all Kilgore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kilgore Forum Now

Kilgore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kilgore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Kilgore, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC