Officials respond to scene where car was shot multiple times in Gregg County

Tuesday May 9

According to Gregg County Sheriff's Office Corporal Josh Tubb, a car was shot around noon and was reported near the Liberty City area. The vehicle was later processed in the Kilgore area.

