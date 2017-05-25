Officials respond to scene where car was shot multiple times in Gregg County
According to Gregg County Sheriff's Office Corporal Josh Tubb, a car was shot around noon and was reported near the Liberty City area. The vehicle was later processed in the Kilgore area.
