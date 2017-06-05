Longview woman arrested for theft, assault of public servant
Kilgore Police say that a woman was caught shoplifting in a store, and then assaulted officers who responded to the scene. Megan Elizabeth Curl, 19, was caught shoplifting in Kilgore's Walmart, police say.
