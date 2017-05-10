Longview fire responds to car fire near East Texas Literacy Council office
At around 12:30 p.m., the Longview fire department responded to the report of burning vehicle on 1st Street near Tyler Street. According to officials, a woman from Kilgore arrived to the East Texas Literacy Council to take a test.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kilgore police searching for Walmart computer t... (Jun '14)
|Sat
|Truthseeker
|3
|Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09)
|May 11
|Laney kaercher
|15
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May 10
|Tana wilson
|128
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|May 8
|The things I know
|1
|Legal matters
|May 7
|SPJ
|1
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Apr 28
|Willie Granville
|20
|Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16)
|Apr 22
|Willie Granville
|21
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC