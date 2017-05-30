Kilgore police catch fleeing suspect ...

Kilgore police catch fleeing suspect armed with Bowie knife after chase, wardrobe malfunction

Friday May 12

Kilgore police were called on to find a wanted man, said to be clad only in cutoff jean shorts, and ended up chasing the suspect on foot and wrestling him to the ground. Police say they were called to Turner Street Friday afternoon in regards to a wanted person by the name of Andrew Alexander.

