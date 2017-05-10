Kilgore College inducts 66 students into English honor society

Upsilon Delta, the Kilgore College chapter of Sigma Kappa Delta, the national English honor society for two-year colleges, inducted 66 students May 4 who qualified for membership this spring. Membership in SKD requires students to maintain a grade point average of at least 3.3 on a 4.0 scale, to earn no grade lower that a "B" in a college English class and to complete at least one semester of college studies.

